There’s no shortage of screenshot tools for Windows, and I used to rely on ShareX for most of my screenshotting on my PC for a long time. Even before that, back when I used IRC, I used to use services like puush to send images to people. Now, though, I've fallen back on Snipping Tool, and even though I know there are alternatives that are better on a technical level, Snipping Tool is simply perfect for most of my use cases. Here's why I haven't switched back to ShareX (or any of the others) and why you may not have either.

4 It's already built into Windows

This one is obvious, but I quite like the simplicity of Snipping Tool being built into Windows. It's always there, and no matter whether I'm using another machine or I've done a fresh install, I can rely on it when I need to quickly take a screenshot and paste it somewhere.

With that comes the simplicity of keeping my Windows installation to a minimum. I already ran Win11Debloat on it, and most of the applications installed on my PC are related to games and recreation rather than work. It's a pretty bare minimum install in that regard, and I like to keep it that way.

3 Keep it simple

Everything is in sight