The search feature on Windows 11 has been improved; however, it can still be slow, not find what you are looking for, or not work correctly. Luckily, there is a free third-party utility you can use instead that does a much better job. As its name implies, Everything (by Voidtools) finds everything on your PC.

Everything is a third-party tool designed to make searching on Windows more efficient. It indexes file and folder names and constantly tracks modifications and re-indexes them. It’s extremely light on system resources with an intuitive user interface. It also has a portable version you can carry with you when troubleshooting or managing files and folders on other PCs. There are some good reasons to ditch Windows search and use Everything instead, so let’s examine them.

8 Lightweight

A better choice for older low-end PCs

Everything is a small installation file and uses minimal system resources like CPU and RAM. On the other hand, Windows search is more resource-intensive and bogs down your system, especially when indexing and querying large drives containing a lot of data. It is also a better solution to Windows search on old and low-end systems (like old Windows 10 PCs) since the standard search can bog down your Windows experience while trying to find specific files and folders.

7 Faster results

A more responsive search