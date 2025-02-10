When it comes to taking quick notes, most Windows users prefer Notepad. It's simple, pre-installed, and gets the job done — but is it the best option? While it serves its purpose for basic text editing, Notepad lacks many features that modern users need for efficiency and productivity. Enter Sublime Text, a lightweight yet powerful text editor that goes far beyond basic note-taking.

Whether you're jotting down ideas, organizing tasks and information, editing code, or working with large text files, Sublime Text offers features that make it a superior choice. Let me walk you through nine reasons I prefer Sublime Text over Windows Notepad for quick note-taking (and more).

8 Multi-line editing and selection

Editing multiple lines at once makes note-taking faster and more efficient

Notepad only allows one cursor at a time, meaning every change has to be done manually, line by line. If you want to edit multiple parts of a note simultaneously, such as adding a bullet point to every line, you have to repeat the same action multiple times.

Sublime Text, however, allows for multi-line editing and multiple cursors, meaning you can edit several lines at once. This is incredibly useful when formatting lists, adding repetitive information, or making bulk changes. For example, if I need to edit the spelling of a word in multiple lines in my note, I can simply create multiple cursors and edit simultaneously.

Here's how to use it:

Hold Ctrl and click at different points in your text to create multiple cursors. Use Ctrl + Alt + Up/Down Arrow to select multiple lines vertically. Type or delete text, and the changes will apply to all selected lines.

7 Split view for multitasking

Viewing multiple notes side by side makes organization easier.