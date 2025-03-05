Windows is, by far, one of the most popular operating systems in the world. But this doesn't mean that it's the best, and if you're looking for something more than just a standard operating system, then it might be time for you to give Linux a try. While Linux may not have as many users as Windows, it has a lot of features that just make it astronomically better than Windows in almost every way.

5 It's free and open source

Accessible to everyone

One of the advantages of switching to Linux is that it's completely free. Unlike proprietary operating systems, Linux doesn’t require you to purchase a license to use it. In addition to being free, Linux is open-source, which means its source code is publicly available. This allows developers worldwide to contribute improvements, bug fixes, and new features.

While you may not be able to make drastic changes to the core system easily, Linux offers much more customization than Windows does. You can tweak the look, feel, and functionality of your distribution to suit your needs. Plus, with thousands of free applications available from the Linux community, you have access to a wide range of software without spending a dime.

4 No bloatware

Save storage and only install what you need

One of the biggest pet peeves many PC enthusiasts have with Windows is all the annoying applications that come with the operating system. It should be your choice what applications you want on your PC, but Windows often makes it difficult or near impossible for you to actually remove them. This is why you see a lot of people installing Tiny10 or Tiny11 operating systems instead.

With Linux, you don't have to worry about all the annoying bloatware. When you install a Linux distro, you will have a choice of which applications you would like to install alongside it. If you want a minimalistic approach to your PC, you can deselect all the related applications; otherwise, you can just add the apps you need for your daily work.

3 Customization and control

You choose how you want your desktop to look