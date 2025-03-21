Adobe Acrobat Reader is a free Adobe tool for reading, merging, or converting PDF documents. It’s different from Adobe Acrobat, which is a paid tool with more in-depth editing and creation features. The free PDFgear tool is similar to Acrobat Reader, and if you’re trying to avoid Adobe products, it’s the perfect tool to swap to for a variety of reasons. PDFgear is one of the best PDF editors you can find, so it easily compares against Acrobat Reader and is a great choice if looking for an alternative tool.

6 Accessible from desktop or phone

A multitude of platforms