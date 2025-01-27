Managing bookmarks can be challenging. Over the years, I’ve accumulated thousands of bookmarks scattered across Chrome, tools like Linkwarden, and oft-forgotten reads in Pocket. Combined with the issue of link rot, I had no reliable way of knowing whether this valuable information I might still want to access remained available.

Existing solutions like Pocket or Readwise are either too expensive or too limited to meaningfully tackle the problem. That’s why I switched to Hoarder, a self-hosted bookmarking solution that offers extended control, privacy, and a plethora of features. It effectively replaces all my disparate methods of organizing bookmarks. With its built-in archiving, tagging, and organizing abilities, it’s quickly become one of my most-used tools. Here’s why.

5 Maintain privacy and control with self-hosting

Take ownership of your data

One of my biggest concerns about cloud-based productivity tools is their longevity. If you spend enough time online, you’ll see startups come and go. That’s a no-go for a productivity suite I want to rely on long term.

Hoarder’s self-hosted nature and open-source algorithms alleviate that concern. For one, the app runs on my own server. The open-source code has been properly audited to ensure my bookmarks aren’t being data-mined or sold to advertisers.

This promise of complete privacy is essential and keeps my data safe from potential breaches, tracking, and other risks.

4 Advanced bookmarking features

A seamless way to organize and access content