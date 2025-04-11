Obsidian is a powerful knowledge management and note-taking tool — if you know how to use it. If you're like me and jumped in with minimal knowledge about the app, then your mileage may vary.

I installed Obsidian a while back to see if I could use it as a note-taking tool for my meetings, while also keeping records of things like my freelance expenses. But nearly two months later, I'm still struggling to get much use out of the app and I find myself avoiding it. So I'm waving the white flag and have decided to uninstall it, while switching to Notion as an alternative.

3 I prefer Notion's free cloud-syncing

It's free and easy to use with Android