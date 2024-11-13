Thermal design power (TDP) is a measurement used by manufacturers of PC components to represent how much heat is produced by a specific part. You'll typically see the TDP listed for graphics cards and processors, but it can also be found on other components. Measured in watts (W), the TDP shows how much heat the part will generate when operating as designed by the manufacturer. The higher this metric, the more heat will be produced, but it can often result in better performance for gaming and other resource-intensive tasks.

3 Factoring higher power draws

The higher the TDP of a component, the more power it should draw. This can result in better performance if compared against other parts on an even playing field for efficiency, but this isn't always the case. For instance, an Intel Core Ultra 285K is among the best-performing desktop processors in many benchmarks and tests, but it falls short of an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D for gaming, yet has a slightly higher TDP. Generally speaking, higher TDP components can perform better, especially when overclocked.

The more watts you can throw at a component such as a GPU, the better the results should be under the right conditions though it's not a guarantee and your mileage will vary. Instead, focus on framerates for GPUs and gaming, or benchmark scores and real-world testing for productivity to determine how fast a component is. TDP can be more useful when comparing laptops where cooling constraints are imposed on the design.

