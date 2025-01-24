You've likely seen the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D touted as the best gaming CPU ahead of its launch and published reviews, but why is this the case, and what makes AMD's 3D V-Cache so important for gaming? It's all about that thick cache stack, which allows the processor to store more data on the chip before moving to slower system memory. There are other benefits of an AMD X3D processor, which makes most of them far superior for playing all your PC games.

3 More cache, better performance

More generally means more in this case

The CPU typically has three levels of cache. L1 is the fastest and is used first by each core but has the lowest capacity of all the caches. Next up is the L2 cache with slightly more capacity and is used across a core stack but has slower speeds. Finally, we have L3 cache which is the slowest of the three levels and is used by all CPU cores but has substantially more capacity and is completely saturated before the CPU moves to RAM. The more L1, L2, and L3 cache available to the CPU, the less the processor has to rely on RAM. The same goes for RAM and storage — the more memory you have, the less paging will be required.

The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X has 64MB of L3 cache, followed by 16MB of L2 and 1MB of L1 cache. The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D doubles the L3 cache to 128MB. That's an impressive amount of super-fast memory for storing data for quick access. Whether you're a fan of Civilization, X4, Stellaris, or Cyberpunk 2077, you'll see the benefits of using a CPU with more cache and faster per-core clock speeds. It won't fundamentally alter the way you use a PC and you'll find Intel processors perform better for productivity, but it's worth having for running all the latest and most demanding games.

2 Excellent efficiency for cooler PCs

You won't need the best coolers

The Zen 5-powered AMD Ryzen X3D processors improve on predecessor chips by changing where the cache is located. Branded as the second generation of 3D V-Ca