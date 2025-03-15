Thunderbolt 5 is here, and we're starting to see new drives hit the external storage market. They're pricey, as is always the case with new technology, but you could enjoy speeds up to 6,000 MB/s, making it almost as fast as the best PCie 4.0 internal M.2 SSDs. But why should you be excited about Thunderbolt 5 for storage, and will it completely transform how we use storage on supported systems? I've rounded up some points on why I'm stoked for next-gen external storage.

3 Increased data throughput

PCIe 4.0 is a big win

Interested in external storage? How does 6,000 MB/s sound? That's precisely what you could enjoy with Thunderbolt 5 should everything align perfectly. I'm talking about compatible ports, supported hardware, and a decent Thunderbolt 5 external SSD. You'll have no trouble running apps and games and loading files from such a drive. Thunderbolt 5 has enough throughput to almost match the best internal PCie 4.0 drives, which are often used for storing an OS and everything else.

Though not directly corallating with Thunderbolt generations, here's how PCIe has improved over the generations:

PCIe Generations Bandwidth Gigatransfer Frequency PCIe 1.0 x32 8 GB/s 2.5 GT/s 2.5GHz PCIe 2.0 x32 16 GB/s 5 GT/s 5GHz PCIe 3.0 x32 32 GB/s 8 GT/s 8GHz PCIe 4.0 x32 64 GB/s 16 GT/s 16GHz PCIe 5.0 x32 128 GB/s 32 GT/s 32GHz

My main PC has a PCIe 4.0 SSD as the primary drive simply because I haven't found the need to upgrade to PCIe 5.0 yet, and the SSD isn't much faster than the theoretical throughput of Thunderbolt 5 external storage. It makes using a drive to transfer files quickly between two locations a viable option for those with big data. Previous-generation external drives were slower, making a NAS or DAS oftentimes a better solution. Thunderbolt 3 and 4 were great upgrades, but the 5th generation turns everything up to 11.

2 Huge bandwidth increase

Up to a whopping 120 Gbps