While the urge to pick up a traditional headset for PC gaming is strong, just because something seems to suit your needs doesn't mean it actually will. In many cases, a good pair of headphones and a standalone microphone will give you a better experience, whether that's in gaming chat or on video calls. That's because dedicated devices will almost always outperform any all-rounder, and you can get a range of actually useful improvements to your audio quality without paying for the gamer gimmicks that headset manufacturers like to stuff their sets with. There may be exceptions to this, like the superb Audeze Maxwell, but overall, here's why I think you should go for headphones instead of a headset when picking up PC peripherals.

5 The sound quality is (generally) better

It's hard to beat purpose-built devices with all-rounders

The audio quality of headphones or headsets can be a tricky subject to make blanket statements about. There are so many aspects to consider, and none of the specifications or measurements will tell you exactly how they'll sound to you when they're over your unique ears. But generally speaking, a pair of headphones will sound better than a headset at the same price.

Part of that is simple economics, as headsets often add more features and hardware that have to come from the overall budget. But it's also a matter of driver tuning. Most gaming headsets prioritize the low-end and the upper-mid frequencies because those are the ones that explosions and footsteps register in, which is important to multiplayer gamers. But headphones are generally tuned for a more balanced reproduction, so you get better clarity and the ability to enjoy music or movies without muddy or bright sound signatures.

The only real exceptions to this that I've come across are gaming headsets built by companies that specialize in audiophile or professional headphones. Brands like Sennheiser, Audeze, and Beyerdynamic all have gaming headsets in their range, which are sometimes custom-designed or, in other cases, use the drivers and design of standalone headphones with a boom mic attached. These sound much better than headsets from PC peripheral makers but come at a cost, and the microphones aren't going to rival a standalone USB mic.

4 Headsets make you pay for gimmicks

You'll get much better value with headphones