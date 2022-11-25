Creating digital art has never been easier, thanks to tools like the HUION Kamvas Pro 16 (2.5K). This compact and portable drawing pen display provides everything the modern creative needs to start producing masterpieces. But why should you choose the Kamvas Pro 16 (2.5K) over the other options you have available on the market?

What Is the HUION Kamvas Pro 16 (2.5K)?

The HUION Kamvas Pro 16 (2.5K) is a portable drawing pen display that marks the first 2.5K 16-inch device of its type on the market. Designed for those who want an affordable price point without having to compromise on features, this drawing display comes packed with a host of benefits to make it a treat to use.

Along with the features listed below, this device comes with a lot in the box. Spare pen nibs, a USB-C to USB-C cable, a foldable stand, and even a cleaning cloth are all included. This makes it easy to get started with your drawing display without having to spend extra in the process.

Whether you want to create artwork, take notes, or use the display for content, you can use the Kamvas Pro 16 (2.5K) for a huge range of different tasks.

1. Incredible 2.5K resolution

A 16-inch display doesn’t benefit from a 4K resolution like a larger display would. 2.5K (QHD) is a great middle-ground for a device this size, and this is why HUION has chosen this resolution for both the Kamvas Pro 16 (2.5K) and Kamvas Pro 13 (2.5K).

You can expect vivid detail from your HUION drawing pen display, making it great for creating intricate artwork with loads of fine details. This resolution is also much more affordable to produce than a 4K display, making the whole package easier on your wallet.

2. Improved pen with PenTech 3.0

The pen that comes with your digital drawing display is one of its most crucial features. HUION’s pen design features a realistic felt tip to mimic the feel of a pencil, along with being light and easy to use for long sessions.

But the real star of the show is HUION’s PenTech 3.0 technology -- the brain behind the pen. This version of HUION’s drawing pen system offers stability, better response times, and greater precision when compared to other drawing pens on the market.

3. Fully-featured USB-C to USB-C

Typical display connectors are bulky and difficult to find, but the HUION Kamvas Pro 16 (2.5K) and Kamvas Pro 13 (2.5K) both use a USB-C connection to work with other devices. The cable that comes with your device is capable of communication in both directions, making it great for connecting to devices like smartphones and game consoles.

You can also use a regular USB-C cable to connect to computers with your HUION Kamvas Pro digital drawing display.

4. Easily programmable buttons

Being able to assign hotkeys and macros to real buttons can make it far easier to be productive when you are working. HUION’s Kamvas Pro 16 (2.5K) and Kamvas Pro 13 (2.5K) both come equipped with seven programmable keys to enhance your time at work with the device.

You can set your keys to control your device’s multimedia settings, hotkeys in your favorite pieces of software, or even activate macros that reduce your workload. You can set these buttons up using HUION’s intuitive software.

5. Natural Pen/Graphics Tablet mode

Some people prefer the feel and look of a graphics tablet for creating digital artwork since they don’t show anything on the writing surface. If this matches your preferences, you can turn on your Kamvas Pro 16 (2.5K) or Kamvas Pro 13 (2.5K)’s Pen Tablet Mode.

This will turn off the display and allow you to use your digital drawing pen display as a regular graphics tablet. You can easily switch between each mode to streamline your creation process.

6. Stunning color performance and viewing angles

Color is important to any digital artist, and HUION has taken this very seriously with the Kamvas Pro 16 (2.5K) and Kamvas Pro 13 (2.5K). Both devices cover 145% of the sRGB color gamut, displaying a color depth of 16.7 million colors. This is only possible thanks to the premium LCD screen that sits at the heart of this device.

Alongside stunning color performance, these drawing pen displays also boast incredible viewing angles. This means that multiple people can work on the same display without having to move it around.

7. Wide device compatibility

Wide device compatibility is vital for an on-the-go device like the HUION Kamvas Pro 16 (2.5K). This drawing display is compatible with all modern Android devices with a USB-C port, along with working perfectly with Windows 10/11 and macOS.

Being compatible with so many devices makes it easy to use your drawing display for work or to share it with others.

HUION Kamvas Pro 16 (2.5K)

Get up to $240 off in the HUION Black Friday sale

With Black Friday on the horizon, many companies are offering great deals, and HUION is no exception. You can get your hands on the Kamvas Pro 16 (2.5K) for just $539 (usually $599) or the Kamvas Pro 13 (2.5K) for just $359 (usually $399), and you can add a Mini Keydial KD100 to your order for $29.99.