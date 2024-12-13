DDR5 RAM is the current generation of system memory for laptop and desktop PCs. When building your next system, I recommend DDR5 memory for the best performance, lowest energy usage, and excellent processor support. DDR4 continues to be supported by older platforms, some even rocking new CPUs such as the AMD Ryzen 5800XT, but it's simply not as good as DDR5 RAM.

4 DDR5 RAM is considerably faster

The primary selling point for DDR5 over DDR4 is performance. These newer modules have notably higher transfer rates, surpassing 10,000 MT/s, a massive improvement over DDR4, which frequently topped out at around 3,600 MT/s for most system builds. G.Skill recently scored a new record with ASRock, achieving a stable 12,666 MT/s with DDR5 RAM. The Joint Electron Device Engineering Council (JDEC) standard for DDR5 started at 4,000 MT/s but has already leaped to 8,800 MT/s with some kits going far higher. It's not difficult to upgrade to DDR5 and enjoy double the transfer rate.

The slightly higher latency ratings don't tell the entire story of DDR5 vs. DDR4, especially with DDR5 memory maturing and seeing latency as low as CL30. For gaming, you'll want to pair up the latest AMD processors with DDR5-7200 and tight timings. It won't be as big of a difference as creator software and other intensive workloads, but there are gains to be had with gaming.

3 DDR5 RAM has a higher capacity per module

Close

DDR4 RAM has a limit of 32GB per module, which restricts how much memory can be installed on the motherboard. This isn't a huge issue today since not many PC builds go above 64GB, but it will affect those who wish to push their system harder with overclocks and enthusiast usage. DDR5 is better geared for future computing demands. Software and games only require more resources as advances are made and this won't change as we see growth through ray tracing, artificial intelligence, and other technologies. More RAM per module also helps limit the number of modules required.

2 DDR5 RAM is more energy efficient

This is probably the least important factor in choosing DDR5 over DDR4 but it's worth noting that the newer memory is more energy efficient. JDEC lowered operating voltages for DDR5 and implemented an on-board power management integrated circuit (PMIC), taking power management from the motherboard. These changes allow DDR5 RAM to run more efficiently than DDR4, drawing less power while providing considerable gains in transfer rates and running tighter control on timings and other parts of each module.

Even the fastest DDR5 RAM modules run at around 1.4v, equivalent to some DDR4-3600 and DDR4-4000 kits from the previous generation yet manage to offer more than double the bandwidth.