Data privacy isn't just a buzzword. It should be the default state for your information as you navigate the digital realm. But in practice, everyone and everything is tracking you while you're online or using most, and Windows 11 is no different. Microsoft collects a ton of data from its various telemetry systems, partly to improve the operating system or its features, but also to serve targeted ads and ensure your version of Windows is genuine. Some of it is probably useful to have, but the sheer amount of categories of data being collected gives me pause, and I know I'm not alone in wanting to stop Microsoft from siphoning off so much of my data.

4 I'm not comfortable with the amount of data being collected

Seriously, Microsoft, it's a LOT, and I'm terminally online, so I'm used to it

I'm not exactly what you'd call a privacy advocate, as I have been extremely online for years, but I still try to limit how much personal data I share. I don't have any issues with some of the telemetry data that Microsoft gathers when it is related to improving app and driver quality and the user experience. I've been a Windows Insider for years; I'm part of maybe a dozen other beta testing programs, and I regularly let companies get diagnostic data and specific troubleshooting steps from my computers. But especially with Windows 11, I'm not happy about the amount of data that is going out.

In the video below, you can see how many different websites and other sources a freshly installed version of Windows 11 and Windows XP tries connecting to (and/or sending data to). Note that this is essentially a first-boot situation, and crucially, the web browser was not opened before Wireshark was running to capture packets.

Now, some of this is going to be relevant to keeping Windows 11 working. But, some of these URLs go to advertising companies, other third-party websites and companies, and plenty of URLs that are on the uBlock blocklist for being advertising-related. Microsoft's TechNet page for required diagnostic events for Windows 11, version 24H2 is so long that it stalls my browser for minutes while it loads into memory, but it's mostly things about the hardware installed so that Microsoft can ensure smooth operation of your chosen hardware configuration.

The list of optional telemetry isn't as long, but neither is it anywhere near in-depth on the types of data it's collecting. The broad categories of optional data include:

Common data extensions (diagnostic header information)

Device, Connectivity, and Configuration data

Product and Service Usage data

Product and Service Performance data

Software Setup and Inventory data

Browsing History data

Inking, Typing, and Speech Utterance data

Take the second category, Connectivity. It has the IP addresses of your hardware, your network, your Wi-Fi details, and more. It's a privacy nightmare even if nobody gets hold of it for malicious purposes. The rest of the categories are even worse, with data fingerprinting your use of Windows and the apps and websites that you looked at or searched for. The typing and voice data category might be the worst one, but some of the product and service usage data includes things like phone call data if your device has cellular connectivity or, presumably, if you used Phone Link with your smartphone tethered to Windows.

It's an absolute chunk of personally identifiable data, and I don't trust anyone to anonymize it enough that it doesn't eventually track back to me.

3 Even anonymized data can be used to track you

Accessing several datasets makes it fairly trivial to track anyone