While Microsoft 365 is the most popular suite of productivity tools, it isn’t always the perfect fit for everyone. From the latest price increase, to pushing for unnecessary add-ons like Copilot, in addition to its performance strain and basic web apps, there are several compelling reasons to ditch Microsoft Office and explore alternatives.

If you are feeling the pinch of rising subscription costs, struggling with a bloated software experience, or simply want the flexibility of working across different operating systems, it might be time to consider a change. In this post, I will explain why it’s a good time to break free from the Microsoft 365 ecosystem and discover a productivity suite that better suits your needs and budget.

It’s getting expensive

Without getting much in return

Microsoft has started bundling Copilot with the Office plans and, as a result, it has received a significant price hike. This bundling strategy means users who might not even need or want Copilot are now paying for it as part of their Microsoft 365 package. The situation is even worse with the credit system. The current model grants users a limited number of Copilot credits per month – just 60.

Perhaps the most frustrating aspect of this credit system is its uneven distribution within family plans. Currently, it appears that only the primary account holder or administrator receives the 60 Copilot credits. Other family members on the same plan, despite perhaps paying for their share of the subscription, do not receive their own allocation of credits.

Aside from Copilot, Microsoft should have offered more perks (extra OneDrive storage, VPN, premium password management, etc.) to justify the price hike.

Feels bloated now

Needs simplification

Over time, Microsoft Office has received a vast array of features, many of which are rarely used by the average user. Such a practice has led to a larger installation footprint and increased resource consumption, even if users only utilize a small subset of the available tools.

The sheer number of options and features can also make the interface feel overwhelming and cluttered, which affects productivity. Also, the size of the Microsoft Office installation itself can be a burden, especially for users with limited space.

Web apps are below-average

As if Microsoft has given up on them

Where do I even start with Office web apps? They are nowhere near the native Microsoft Office apps in terms of functionality and performance. Features like macros, VBA scripting, and advanced add-ins are generally not supported in the web apps. The overall experience is slow, cumbersome, and below-average. They are only suitable for basic editing and viewing.

Remains inaccessible on Linux

Unlike open-source office suites

Unlike some of the Microsoft Office alternatives, the Microsoft 365 native apps aren’t available on Linux. You must rely on web apps, which, again, aren’t as intuitive as native solutions. If you use a Linux machine in your workflow, look beyond Microsoft’s productivity pack.

Top Microsoft Office alternatives

Are you ready to ditch Microsoft Office? Here are the top three alternatives you should consider.

Google Workspace

If you prioritize collaboration, accessibility, and integration with Google services, look no further and go with Google Workspace. Google Docs, Slides, and Sheets are feature-packed, offer excellent web and mobile apps, and don’t require a hefty price tag or large software installation to get started.

Real-time collaboration is where Google Workspace truly shines. Multiple users can simultaneously work on the same document, spreadsheet, or presentation and make changes in real-time. It also works seamlessly with other services like Keep Notes, Tasks, Meet, and Calendar. The user interface is also more intuitive and user-friendly than Microsoft 365.

WPS Office

Formerly known as Kingsoft Office, the WPS Office is another robust alternative to Microsoft Office. It is a cross-platform solution (even with native apps on Linux), offers a clean user interface that’s identical to Microsoft Office, and has a decent feature list to get the job done.

WPS Office also has a rich templates library that’s divided into several categories. There is a robust built-in PDF editor as well. The best part is the pricing. The WPS Premium costs only $30 per year (compared to Microsoft 365’s $100+ per year charge).

WPS Office has nailed it with little tools. You can use the built-in screen recorder, WPS Form to collect essential data, and other utilities like PDF to Word, Picture to PDF, and more to fly through your tasks.

LibreOffice