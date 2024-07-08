Key Takeaways Budget CPUs are good value, but you'll have to deal with limited performance in gaming and productivity.

A more powerful CPU can make multitasking a breeze, allowing you to freely run multiple applications without thinking about it.

Upgrading from a budget CPU to a higher-end option may be necessary sooner, potentially negating short-term savings.

Budget CPUs have always been the favorites of value-conscious PC builders, thanks to their impressive performance per dollar. And in some cases, a cheap CPU is all you really need for your use case. But, despite the value and clear demand for budget CPUs, there are also some disadvantages that one should consider before finalizing a budget CPU for their gaming or productivity build.

In 2024, both gaming and non-gaming workloads require significant CPU chops to deliver anything above an adequate experience. Irrespective of whether you have one of the best GPUs or not, your CPU should be powerful enough to keep pace with it. The fact of the matter is that you should consider all the factors before making a purchase decision so that you avoid a bad case of buyer's remorse.

4 Capped gaming performance

Your CPU matters for gaming

Conventional wisdom dictates that if you're building a gaming PC, you should spend most of your budget on the GPU and get a budget CPU to pair with it. But, your CPU performance is crucial to your gaming performance, no matter which resolution you're playing at. At 1080p, your games are most likely to be CPU-bound, requiring a strong CPU to avoid performance bottlenecks.

A more powerful CPU will be able to provide that extra performance whereas a budget CPU might have already hit its performance cap.

Even at higher resolutions like 1440p and 4K, your CPU matters a lot. At these resolutions, you're more likely to use DLSS or FSR and lower in-game settings slightly to get that extra FPS boost. This is when a more powerful CPU will be able to provide that extra performance whereas a budget CPU might have already hit its performance cap.

A cheap 4-core or budget 6-core CPU might be your only option, depending on your budget, but you should make that choice consciously rather than assuming that a budget CPU will have no downsides whatsoever.

3 Below-average multitasking performance

You aren't just gaming on your PC