Switching from a flat to a curved monitor can be one of the biggest upgrades to your PC setup. Not only are you moving to a screen with greater immersion and a competitive edge in gaming, but you're also relieving some of the strain on your eyes. Despite offering an enviable viewing experience, curved monitors are not without their drawbacks.

Due to their unique size, aspect ratio, and form factor, curved monitors might not be the best option for you. If you're only about playing the latest games, a curved monitor is a great fit, but they can pose certain challenges for other use cases.

7 Curved monitors usually cost more

Over similarly-specced flat counterparts

Close

Although curved monitors are no longer the rare commodity they once were, you might still end up paying more for the privilege. It's not hard to find an affordable curved screen with 1440p or even 4K resolution from a reliable brand, but if you're trying to save every penny, you'll almost always find a flat-screen model with the same specs for less.

It all depends on whether you value the curved panel that much more than a flat one. With all else being equal, you can certainly argue that a curved monitor justifies being $50-$100 more than a similar flat model. On the other hand, budget buyers might not reach the same conclusion. Many curved monitors inevitably have a large ultrawide screen (for maximum immersion), and that can easily inflate the cost.

6 Many movies and games don't support widescreen

21:9 support isn't universal