I entered the world of FromSoft games in 2022, when I finally caved in to a friend’s pestering and played Elden Ring. 150 hours later, I was Tarnished, through and through.

When Elden Ring Nightreign was announced, I was excited for more reasons than one. After all, I’d be getting more Elden Ring and that too, with my friend! After all, the base game’s multiplayer elements are just so convoluted that you might as well not try.

Sadly, now that the game’s out, my decision not to pre-order worked out, because I have more than a couple of reasons to forgo Nightreign, at least on day one.

Related 5 amazing games that were ruined by terrible launches First impressions can last forever, and these games suffered from terrible releases that took ages for them to recover from.

5 Elden Ring Nightreign does not offer a duo mode at launch

It’s planned, yes, but it’s baffling that this mode isn’t available at launch