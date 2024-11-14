CPU overclocking is one of those topics that tends to incite passionate sentiments, bringing out the pitchforks. Many users ignore it, while others claim it's a necessity. If you've never dabbled in overclocking your CPU, there are enough reasons to consider it.

Besides the performance benefits, overclocking your CPU can extend the relevance of your aging hardware, and can also be an interesting side project for some users.

Related Overclocking vs undervolting: Which one do you prefer? Overclocking is one of the most common ways to extract some more performance out of your CPU, though it does have some inherent risks. Pushing your CPU's clock speed past the normal level will require you to increase the core voltage, which, in turn, will make your processor more toasty. If your system lacks adequate cooling provisions, overclocking could reduce your processor's lifespan.

Meanwhile, undervolting is the act of lowering the amount of the voltage supplied to the processor. While this may sound detrimental to performance, undervolting can help you mitigate the issue of thermal throttling. Heck, thermally-challenged systems might even see a boost in the FPS after a successful undervolt.

Personally, I'm a part of the overclocking faction, though I use Auto OC inside the BIOS to avoid spending hours fine-tuning the clock frequency and voltage. But what about you? Are you a fan of overclocking, or do you prefer the superior thermals provided by a stable

5 Improved gaming performance in some titles

Some games benefit more than others

Better gaming performance is a big motivator for overclockers. Despite the fact that any gains on most modern processors are minimal, enthusiasts and casual users alike are always enticed by the prospect of pushing a CPU to its limits. Overclocking, in general, can increase not only your average FPS, but also the 1% and 0.1% lows, resulting in smoother gameplay, maybe even helping you jump from sub-60 FPS to 60+ FPS. Depending on the kind of game you are playing, a small overclock can also result in disproportionate gains.

Some games are more CPU-bound than others, especially at 1080p. Take, for example, RTS games or simulation games like Sid Meier's Civilization series, Cities: Skylines series, or even single-player games like Cyberpunk 2077. Any game which needs to render a large number of NPCs, objects, or other elements needs healthy CPU horsepower. Overclocking your CPU, in such cases, can often lead to more than minimal performance improvement, which makes the process worth a shot.

Of course, your mileage may vary depending on your CPU model and the silicon lottery. However, almost every user can achieve a stable overclock with some trial and error. Plus, there are enough and more overclocking guides available on the internet. As long as you are careful with dialing in your frequency and voltage settings, you should be able to safely extract some extra gaming performance out of your CPU.

4 Faster productivity performance in many applications

Supercharge those all-core workloads