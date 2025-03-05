If you’ve been following my articles here on XDA, you may already know that I love building DIY projects with my Raspberry Pi. Whether it’s putting together a weather station or creating a somewhat functional Proxmox machine with the SBC, the Raspberry Pi has been by my side throughout my tinkering journey.

While I do consider the Raspberry Pi family a quintessential part of the Single-Board Computer landscape, rival SBCs have matured quite a lot over the last decade. In fact, here are a few reasons why you might want to switch to a non-Raspberry Pi for your computing projects.

Related Best single board computers in 2025 If you've been thinking of tinkering with a SBC, we break down the most common ones and why you'd want them.

3 Better pricing

Especially for the high-end models