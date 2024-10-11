When building a PC, the importance of cooling cannot be overstated. It's not just about the performance you leave on the table by picking a weaker CPU cooler. Insufficient cooling can even stop you from using your computer (in some cases), or worse, damage your CPU if ignored for a while.

Modern CPUs are engineered to run hot out of the box, to maximize performance without relying on overclocking. If you intend to indulge in demanding games or intensive productivity applications though, you can't skimp on the CPU cooler. Whether it's air or liquid cooling you prefer, you might need to replace your existing cooler in a few telltale situations.

Related How to choose the perfect CPU cooler while building a new PC Here are the things you should consider while choosing the perfect CPU cooler for your shiny new PC build

5 You're rocking a stock or cheap cooler on a powerful CPU

Modern CPUs are toasty even at idle

Close

Over the years, we've seen CPUs become denser and more power-hungry. As power requirements increase, so do the heat output and operating temperatures. Even at idle workloads, when you aren't running a game or program, and simply have a few browser tabs open, CPU temperatures can easily run into the 50s Celsius — and that's on my Ryzen 7 5700X with a 240mm AIO liquid cooler.

If you're already noticing lower performance than your particular CPU is capable of, a cooler upgrade might be overdue.

Stock coolers might be enough for casual gamers and home office users, but if you're doing anything more than that on even a 6-core CPU purchased in the last 4 years, you'll need a decent aftermarket cooler. If you're buying an air cooler, I'd advise you to skip over models like the Cooler Master Hyper 212 that were once highly regarded, but fare much worse in the face of similarly-priced, better-performing options like the Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120.

If you're already noticing lower performance than your particular CPU is capable of, a cooler upgrade might be overdue. Just ensure you have also ticked off other items on the list when it comes to PC cooling — a case with good airflow, enough case fans, and optimized fan curves.

4 Your CPU cooler is too old

It's time to retire at some point

It's also possible that your CPU cooler is just too old to keep up with the demands of modern processors. It might have been a beast when you first bought it, but an aging cooler is doing your CPU no favors. You might start noticing the signs of an obsolete cooler in your daily usage, which can include the following:

The fan bearings of your air cooler have worn out, leading to noisier fans.

One or more fans might have broken down, causing strange, screeching noises.

Your liquid cooler is unable to keep CPU temps low even at idle workloads.

Your cooler fans are always running full-blast (which could also be due to unoptimized fan curves).

In most cases, you'll realize that your old cooler isn't holding up within a few days of installing it on your new CPU, but it's also possible that you've been ignoring the signs. In any case, it's best to replace your cooler as soon as you realize that it's faulty, broken, or simply not up to the task.

Related How to remove your CPU cooler Whether you're upgrading, repasting, or reinstalling, removing your CPU cooler is an important part of any PC maintenance.

3 Your CPU always runs hotter than it should

Something's not adding up