Cloud storage has become an essential part of our digital lives, but not all services are created equal. While OneDrive offers convenience and flawless integration on Windows, it may not be a suitable solution for those who prioritize security and privacy. Here is where Proton Drive presents itself as a strong contender which is built from the ground up with end-to-end encryption and a commitment to user data protection. Here are the reasons why Proton Drive might be the upgrade you have been looking for.

Why did I leave OneDrive?

While OneDrive does the job just fine, several issues led me to seek an alternative. First and foremost, the upload and download speeds were consistently frustrating. Even with a stable high-speed internet connection, transferring large files felt like an exercise in patience. It significantly affected my productivity. This sluggishness was particularly noticeable when dealing with high-resolution photos or video projects.

Another important factor was the lack of end-to-end encryption (E2EE). OneDrive’s approach to encryption is good enough to some, but it didn’t provide the level of security I desired. Overall, I wanted a cloud storage that strikes the perfect balance between speed and security.

5 Complete control over your data

Supports end-to-end encryption

Like all Proton apps, Proton Drive supports end-to-end encryption to ensure your files are secured from the moment you leave your device. This client-side encryption, coupled with their zero-access architecture, means that even Proton itself cannot access the content of your data.

Besides, Proton is based in Switzerland, which has some of the world's strictest privacy laws. The peace of mind offered by E2EE, especially when managing confidential files, is a significant advantage over OneDrive.

4 Open-source solution

Verify the source code yourself

Proton Drive is an open-source solution. This means that the source code is publicly available for anyone to inspect. Such a practice allows independent security researchers, developers, and even everyday users to examine the code and verify how it functions.

Anyone can analyze the code to confirm that the encryption and data handling work as expected. After all, we often store private media files and documents in cloud storage for easy access, and an open-source nature gives us peace of mind.

3 Supports major OneDrive features

With native apps on all the major platforms