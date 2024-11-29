Not everyone likes Adobe’s monthly subscription plans. If you're one of those who would rather avoid it, I recommend exploring open-source solutions to fly through your creative projects.

Since there's no shortage of Photoshop alternatives out there, you won’t have a hard time finding suitable creative software for your workflow. These impressive programs boast incredible functionality, active communities, and the freedom to customize your tools to fit your needs perfectly. Here are a few reasons why it's worth considering moving away from Adobe Creative Cloud.

5 Cost-effectiveness

Can't do much better than free

The cost-effectiveness of open-source platforms goes beyond just the initial price tag (or lack thereof). Open-source unlocks access to professional-grade software without any financial barrier. Students can learn industry-standard skills without needing expensive licenses, and educators can equip their classrooms without worrying about budgets.

It's very handy for educators as you can create a photography course and focus entirely on composition, lighting, and editing techniques, not on whether students can afford the right software. With open source, trying out new tools and workflows becomes risk-free. If it doesn’t suit your working style, switch to another tool without losing money. With Photoshop, you need to deal with subscription charges and even think twice before canceling the plan due to the termination fees.

You can always switch to programs with a one-time license fee. But, at times, developers may release a new update with a separate price tag (like Affinity). There are no such issues with open-source programs.

4 Rich community and collaboration

It's easy to find help

The open-source world thrives on community and collaboration. This vibrant ecosystem offers a wealth of resources, including tutorials and documentation. New users won’t have a hard time getting started with unfamiliar software.

Passionate users actively contribute to the development process by reporting bugs, suggesting features, and even writing code. This ensures that software constantly evolves over time and meets the growing demand of its users. At times, developers often create plugins and extensions based on community feedback, letting you unlock more features in your workflow.

3 Flexibility and control

Open-source apps let you get into the weeds

If you are a developer or have programming knowledge, you will appreciate the flexibility that open-source solutions provide. You can access and tweak the source code, tweak existing features or even develop entirely new ones. Such a level of control is simply unimaginable with closed-source software.

Most open-source editors are designed to run seamlessly on various operating systems like Windows, Mac, and Linux. Even if you switch from one platform to another, you don’t need to learn new software from scratch. You can continue your workflow in a familiar environment. In contrast, some of the best Photoshop alternatives are limited to specific platforms only (Pixelmator being an example).

You also have more transparency about how your data is handled and stored. Such an approach eliminates any concerns about privacy and security.

2 Lightweight and free of AI bloat

Photoshop is a heavy app

This is another overlooked aspect when looking for a Photoshop alternative. Open-source projects often prioritize core features and essential tools and avoid irrelevant and fancy stuff. This results in lightweight software with a smaller installation size and faster loading times. It should run perfectly fine even on low-end devices. In contrast, Photoshop and its feature-rich alternatives feel bloated at times and may cause performance glitches when executing complex projects.

1 Open-source alternatives are getting good

So far, I have talked about the advantages of picking up open-source software over other Photoshop alternatives. If I've convinced you, let’s go over a couple of tools that you should consider.

GIMP

Close

I wasn’t a fan of GIMP before. It was outdated, lacked features like non-destructive editing, and finding essential plugins was total chaos. However, the upcoming version 3.0 is all set to address these shortcomings. It looks modern, bridges the gap with Photoshop in terms of features, and remains accessible on all the major platforms.

It is packed with features like layers, masks, filters, color correction tools, and advanced selection options. You'll find familiar tools for photo retouching, image manipulation, and graphic design. Although it lacks RAW image support, you can use plugins to process and manipulate such images. It carries a customizable interface to rearrange panels, create custom tool presets, and assign keyboard shortcuts to suit your workflow.

GNU Image Manipulation Program (GIMP) See at GIMP

Darktable

While Darktable isn’t a direct alternative to Photoshop, it excels in areas where GIMP falls flat — non-destructive RAW image editing and photo management. That means every edit you make is applied as an adjustable parameter. It supports advanced color management, efficient organization, customizable workflow, and much more.

Darktable See at Darktable

Photoshop is overrated

The world of open-source image editing is brewing with powerful tools. These Photoshop alternatives score high on affordability, flexibility, ethics, customization, and vibrant community. Making the switch might feel like a leap, but with so many compelling reasons and incredible options available, it's a jump worth taking.

Among the open-source solutions, GIMP remains my top pick for several reasons. The popular image editing software is all set to receive a major boost with version 3.0. Here are the top reasons why I’m eagerly looking forward to GIMP 3.