The average user usually ignores their Wi-Fi router once their ISP installs it and everything seems to be working fine. Only when you stop getting internet do you think of calling your ISP to fix the problem. I have a 200 Mbps plan at my home that I have been using for over three years on the ISP-provided router. It's working fine on most of my devices, but I've been meaning to upgrade it to something much better.

The thing is that ISPs usually provide a router that's just enough for the plan that you subscribe to. I've been facing speed issues on my gaming PC and coverage issues on my phone in some parts of the house. Upgrading to a modern router will solve most of these issues, while also bringing additional benefits to address network congestion.

3 My ISP's router is missing modern features

Most budget routers are better than this one

I've been using it for over three years, but that doesn't mean I haven't been missing out. Sure, having the latest features doesn't always mean you'll have the best experience, but in my case, the router is woefully ill-equipped. For instance, it's a Wi-Fi 5 router, and doesn't support OFDMA (Orthogonal Frequency-Division Multiple Access) or MU-MIMO to better accommodate multiple devices at once.

Another feature that I miss on my existing router is mesh support. I've often noticed a total connection breakdown in the rooms furthest from the router. If I buy a mesh router system or one that supports adding mesh capabilities, it'll solve this Wi-Fi coverage issue for good, enveloping my entire house without sacrificing speed like I would with a Wi-Fi extender.

Upgrading from a Wi-Fi 5 to a Wi-Fi 6 router will bring significant latency and coverage benefits to my home Wi-Fi network, and prepare it for an eventual upgrade to a Gigabit plan.

Like most ISP-provided routers, mine doesn't have any app support. I can't easily track my data usage, connected devices, or other network settings without logging into the horrible UI of the router. Most modern routers have an accompanying app, which is much more user-friendly than the outdated interface of my ISP router.

2 I've been suffering from sub-par connectivity on my PC

Both Ethernet and Wi-Fi aren't where they should be

A major reason why I want to leave my ISP router behind is that my gaming PC has been suffering from weird connectivity issues for a long time. I mostly use a wired connection from my router to the PC that works fine until it doesn't. Often, without any reason, the link speed drops to 100 Mbps (instead of 1Gbps) in the adapter settings, basically halving my 200 Mbps connection.

I know the problem isn't on the PC's end or with the CAT6e cable, so there has to be something wrong with the router.

What's more, whenever this happens, I get the added bonus of delayed connectivity whenever I wake the PC from sleep — it takes 30-40 seconds to connect to the internet. I know the problem isn't on the PC's end or with the CAT6e cable, so there has to be something wrong with the router. I'm fairly confident that upgrading to a new router will rid my PC of this annoying problem.

Even on the few occasions when I've tried to switch to Wi-Fi using the onboard Wi-Fi 6E module and the bundled antenna, I've not been getting the speeds I enjoy on my phone, Apple TV, or laptop. I've seen different ISP routers in many of my friends' homes perform way better than this one, so I'm certain upgrading the router is the way to go.

1 Upgrading to a tri-band network to enjoy breezy internet

Switching to a Wi-Fi 6E router would be sweet