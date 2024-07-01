Key Takeaways A 27-inch 1440p gaming monitor will be a night and day difference compared to a 22" Full HD one.

A high-refresh IPS or VA panel will take your gaming experience to a new level compared to a 60Hz panel.

If you want to experience true HDR and other advanced features, you may need a new monitor.

A great gaming monitor is a crucial element if you want the best experience out of your gaming PC. After all, it's the display that delivers the high framerate, smooth motion, and brilliant colors of the image to your eyes. Today's best gaming monitors have come a long way compared to just a few years ago. Features that were considered elusive and limited to expensive models are now commonplace in lower mid-range and budget gaming monitors.

If you're rocking an old gaming monitor and are on the fence about making an upgrade, there are a few worthwhile reasons that could convince you to finally switch to a modern gaming monitor. And these reasons aren't limited to gaming performance — having a great display can enhance your productivity and day-to-day workloads as well.

6 Ergonomics and other features

Curved screens, USB-C, adjustable stands

Close

If you're using a really old monitor, chances are that it doesn't have much in the way of ergonomics — adjustable height, tilt, pivot, swivel, etc. These features, while not essential, can make a big difference to usability. You can easily change your screen's orientation to match your desires at any given moment. It can play a big role in eye and body comfort when working for long hours.

Other features you can get when upgrading to a new monitor are curved screens, ultrawide screens, motion blur reduction, USB-C hubs, built-in speakers, thin bezels, USB passthrough, HDMI 2.1, and more. Not all of these might matter to you, but they can help you in making a purchase decision when you're comparing some similar models.

Related The only 5 features that'll force me to upgrade my monitor Buying a high-end monitor is a big deal. Here are the 5 features my next dream monitor must have

5 You have a 22" monitor

27" monitors hit the sweet spot

22-inch monitors had a great run. Many people, including me, had their first taste of LCD/LED monitors on a 22" panel after finally ditching their 15" CRTs. That jump in screen size felt like a huge improvement, but over the years, monitor sizes have grown at a much more rapid pace. We now have 24", 27", and 32" models for traditional form factors and up to 55" models for ultrawide monitors.

The additional screen real estate will immediately capture your imagination, delivering a stunning gaming experience

If you're using a 22" monitor, you're missing out on a lot. An upgrade to a 27" gaming monitor — which is what I'd recommend to most people — will feel like a night and day difference. The additional screen real estate will immediately capture your imagination, delivering a stunning gaming experience. Even after that, you'll continue to appreciate all the additional benefits that come with a modern 27-inch gaming monitor.

Those moving up to a 4K resolution panel can even consider a 32-inch monitor and enjoy the same level of gaming goodness.

4 You're playing at 1080p

Move from FHD to QHD