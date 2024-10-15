We're currently enjoying the season of new PC hardware launches, as we await third-party benchmarks for the latest Intel Arrow Lake processors and the soon-to-be-unveiled Ryzen 7 9800X3D. It's been only two months since AMD's Ryzen 9000 CPUs received a lackluster reception from both reviewers and end users, delivering little to no gains over the previous-gen Ryzen 7000 series.

Nonetheless, this month and the last quarter of the year, in general, is a great time to upgrade to the AM5 platform, that is if you're still rocking an AM4 gaming PC. Compared to most of the Ryzen 5000 CPUs, the Ryzen 7000 and Ryzen 9000 chips bring major improvements. However, depending on the AM4 CPU you have, and how long you can wait for an upgrade, it might also make sense to skip AM5 for now. Let's dig into the variables for your consideration.

5 The 9800X3D is almost upon us

Best time to join the Ryzen 9000 gang

Whatever your thoughts on the latest Ryzen 9000 CPUs from AMD, you can't ignore the upcoming Ryzen 7 9800X3D, which will most likely be crowned as the fastest CPU for gaming at launch, beating the Ryzen 7 7800X3D. And you don't even have to wait too long to see it arrive — most reports indicate that the much-awaited chip will be announced between the last week of October and the first week of November.

Even the non-X3D Ryzen 9000 CPUs are decent options if you want a processor with both gaming and productivity muscle.

If gaming is your only concern, and you're itching for a CPU upgrade, there's very little reason to look elsewhere. Having waited this long to upgrade to AM5, you can surely wait a few more weeks. That said, even the non-X3D Ryzen 9000 CPUs are decent options if you want a processor with both gaming and productivity muscle. The Ryzen 7 9700X, in particular, delivers strong productivity gains over the Ryzen 7000 series chips.

A bonus is that you won't have to deal with post-purchase dissonance, considering that the Ryzen 9000 processors are just two months old. Any new processors on the AM5 platform won't be here for around a year. So, if you have a fear of missing out, it's a safe time to get a Ryzen 9000 CPU. For Ryzen 5000 owners, even the Ryzen 7000 CPUs will deliver a significant boost in gaming performance. And if you have anything older, you'll obviously see a massive performance uplift.

4 You can skip AM5 if you already have the 5800X3D

The best of AM4 is still king