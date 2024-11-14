If you've been using the same Wi-Fi router for a while, there's a chance it's still using older versions of wireless connectivity, like Wi-Fi 5. Otherwise known as IEEE 802.11ac or Wireless-AC, this standard found widespread adoption after 2013, and was in everything requiring a fast, stable wireless connection to the internet. But that was a long time ago now, especially in the tech world. Currently, Wi-Fi 7 routers are the fastest available standard, but they're expensive, and not many devices support the new version, so if you're looking to upgrade, it's a Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E router or mesh node system that should be at the top of your list.

Even putting aside that consumer-level routers aren't designed to last forever, so any router from over five or six years ago might be getting to the end of its operational lifespan, you're leaving performance on the table without having a faster Wi-Fi standard available. That's especially true if you have a fast broadband connection, where you might not be able to take advantage of the speeds your ISP is supplying if your equipment is using older standards. Let's talk about some of the things Wi-Fi 6 or 6E are better at than previous Wi-Fi versions, so you can be persuaded to upgrade.

6 Capacity

Do a quick count of how many wireless devices you own, then come back

Close

Our homes are filled with Wi-Fi-connected devices, from smart TVs to appliances and computing devices. That's a problem for earlier Wi-Fi versions, as the multiplexing used to allow those devices onto the network at the same time can only support a certain number of devices at a time. For Wi-Fi 5, the frequency channels 20, 40, 80, and 160MHz can support 64, 128, 256, and 512 subcarriers, with each subcarrier being a single device. That's a fairly low limit, especially if your router doesn't support the 80 or 160MHz channels. You might have noticed delayed responses from your wireless devices or thought that the wireless signal was weak, but it's just as likely that you simply have too many devices for your router to cope with.

With Wi-Fi 6, those existing subcarrier spaces are further divided, so you can support four times as many devices on each frequency band. That's enough for every one of your smart home devices to happily coexist with your gaming consoles, your computers, your smartphones, and other wireless devices.

Related 5 reasons Home Assistant is the best addition to every smart home owner's NAS setup Having trouble managing all your smart home gadgets? You might want to run an instance of Home Assistant on your NAS

5 Increased bandwidth

Stream shows and download games even faster