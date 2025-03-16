There was a time that Windows didn't have decompression and archiving tools built into the OS, with many people resorting to tools like WinRAR and 7-Zip to unpack compressed files. Both apps are among the best file compression tools for Windows. But while I used to be a WinRAR devotee, 7-Zip has taken the crown as the best option, in my opinion.

Both tools feature more advanced controls than Windows' built-in archiving software. This includes encryption, faster compression algorithms, and more granular controls for archiving files. But if you compare the two tools to each other, I think 7-Zip has some clear benefits over WinRAR.

4 7-Zip is free while WinRAR is trialware

WinRAR borders on nagware