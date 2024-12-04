Network-attached storage (NAS) devices are both powerful and versatile, allowing you to store just about anything on a compact platform while being able to run services and more. You can create a media server, security surveillance system, password manager, and smart home automation hub, to name but a few. Direct-attached storage (DAS) is more basic with a few drives and hardware-based RAID. While I typically recommend a NAS over a DAS since it can do much more, there are some reasons why you'd want to buy a DAS instead.

4 A DAS is cheaper than a NAS

Close

Because of the very nature of a DAS device, you can expect to pay considerably less for one over a NAS. Comparing a four-bay DAS and a four-bay NAS, you should expect to pay about half — the TerraMaster D3-300C DAS costs $200 whereas the F4-424 is a whopping $500. And like NAS hardware, no DAS comes with hard drives unless specified by the manufacturer. This means purchasing storage drives separately, which can further eat into the available budget. You could fill an entire D3-300C with drives for the same price as a diskless F4-424.

It's important to remember that a DAS isn't the same as a NAS. You won't be able to connect it to your LAN since there are no network points. No operating system runs on the DAS and the entire unit acts like an external drive enclosure, where the host system manages everything regarding the connection.

3 You don't need network access

Because a DAS is a direct connection with the host device, you won't need to connect the unit to your LAN. This can be handy if you don't need to share access to the data stored on the DAS with others at home or in the office. If you've already got numerous devices connected to the router, you can save money by not having to purchase a network switch. A DAS requires a single USB cable for the host system and a power outlet to ensure enough juice is available to spin all the drives. It's a basic system with minimal requirements, making it easy to install anywhere at home.