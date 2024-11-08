Intel just cannot catch a break. The company's Core Ultra 200 series was a step in the right direction compared to 14th-gen processors, but it wasn't enough to prevent AMD from sailing ahead. The launch of the all-new Zen 5-based AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D added salt to the wound with its impressive gaming performance, so why would you want to buy an Intel CPU in 2024?

4 Unmatched AM5 platform support

Plenty of upgrades

Unlike Intel, which typically supports the same motherboard platform for a couple of generations, AMD sticks around for years. The company recently released an AM4 processor even though the AM5 platform is the latest and greatest. The company announced plans to support AM5 through 2027, though I suspect we could see more processors hit the shelves thereafter if AM4 is anything to go by.

3 Best desktop gaming processors

3D V-Cache is a winner