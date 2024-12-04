While Excel feels like an old-school spreadsheet program compared to some other sleek and sophisticated CRM solutions, it’s the only tool you really need for customer relationship management. Before you shell out for that pricey CRM subscription, consider using Excel. Microsoft’s trusty workhorse boasts impressive features, flexibility, and ease of use to make it a viable alternative for small businesses and individuals with straightforward needs. Here are the top reasons why Excel might just be the underdog champion of CRM.

7 A cost-effective solution

When you run a small business or a startup, paying upfront for a dedicated CRM is not advisable. CRM pricing can be complex, with tiers based on features, storage, and user numbers. The costs can quickly add up for growing businesses.

In contrast, most businesses and professionals already have Excel as a part of the Microsoft 365 suite. Even if you don’t have this, you can always purchase it for a marginal monthly cost. Aside from Excel, your Microsoft 365 plan also unlocks 1TB OneDrive storage, ad-free Outlook, Word, and PowerPoint.

The only con is an initial time investment. Setting up an Excel CRM takes some time and effort. To counter that, you can use one of the free Excel CRM templates.

6 Ease of use and familiarity

A feature-rich CRM can be overwhelming for some. In contrast, Excel is the most widely used spreadsheet software globally, and chances are, you or someone on your team is already familiar with its interface and features. After all, creating contact records is as simple as entering data into rows and columns, just like you would with any other spreadsheet.

Even if you are new to Microsoft Excel, it won’t take much time to get comfortable with it. A dedicated CRM requires training and onboarding. Also, they often come with a dazzling array of features, many of which you might never use. Excel provides a focused environment for essential CRM tasks.

5 Flexibility and customization

Every business is unique and has different requirements. A CRM tool comes with a pre-defined structure and workflow, and it may not meet all your needs. Excel is fully customizable and lets you build a CRM system that aligns with your preferences.

Whether you're a freelancer managing clients, a small business tracking leads, or a marketing and sales team organizing contacts, you can customize your Excel CRM system exactly the way you want. Also, as your business grows, you can keep adding new fields, arrange columns, and even create new sheets for different customer segments.

4 Visual appeal and presentation

Here is where Microsoft Excel can truly surprise you. With charts, pivot tables, conditional formatting, and other tools, Excel offers a surprising amount of control over how to display your data. You can instantly generate charts and graphs to visualize trends in customer behavior, sales performance, or marketing campaign effectiveness.

You can also explore conditional formatting to color code cells based on specific criteria. For example, you can highlight your high-value customers in green and other customers who haven't made a purchase in the last six months in red. The possibilities are endless here.

You can even create a customized dashboard that combines charts, tables, and other key metrics within your CRM system.

3 Powerful features

Although Excel is known for its number-crunching capabilities, it offers a wealth of features that go far beyond basic calculations. You can create pivot tables based on specific data and customized charts to understand customer behavior.

Advanced users can take the entire CRM system to the next level with macros. They can create macros for repetitive tasks and automate the Excel workbook like a pro. For instance, you can make a macro to generate a weekly report of your top leads automatically. You can also connect Excel to external data sources to automatically update your CRM system with the latest information.

2 Seamless collaboration

Like most CRM tools, Excel also supports seamless collaboration with team members. Whether you want to invite your sales, marketing, or finance team, simply click Share, enter their email addresses, set permissions, and collaborate within your CRM system seamlessly.

If your CRM system has confidential data, password-protect or set an expiry date to your shared workbook link. This will keep prying eyes away from your workbook and give you much-needed peace of mind.

1 Data ownership and control

With Excel, your customer data stays on your own computer or network, giving you complete control. While reputable CRM providers offer a secure infrastructure, you can’t rule out data breaches and vulnerabilities. Excel also gives you the freedom to switch. If you plan to move to a different CRM system, exporting your data is a straightforward process.

You can even review, update, and manage your Excel CRM system offline, which is something that’s not possible with many cloud-based CRMs.

Power your customer relationships

Every interaction, sale, and touchpoint with your customers generates valuable information, and you can easily and efficiently log everything into your Excel workbook. Granted, a dedicated CRM system has its place for larger businesses with complex needs, but for others, Excel can be an ideal solution to build stronger customer connections.

And the best part is, when you need more advanced features down the line, you can always export your neatly organized Excel data into a full-fledged CRM system. Until then, you can refer to our dedicated guide to handle large customer datasets like a pro.