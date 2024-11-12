Whether you're building your own NAS for home backup purposes, deciding on a cloud provider, or working on datacenter scale storage projects, we've never had more options for backing up our precious data. That's just as well, because we're making absolute reams of it daily, and much of it needs storing for future use. While each method of data storage has its good and bad points, there are no rules saying you can't mix and match to find the solution that works best for your budget. That's an approach that's becoming more popular, and it's known as hybrid storage. It takes the best parts of storage solutions and turns them into a seamless system for the user, and it's awesome.

5 Scalability

Hybrid solutions are easily increased as storage needs change

The flexibility of software-defined management layers used in hybrid storage architectures makes them perfect for scaling data storage as business needs change. Whether the data is on SSDs or HDDs, on servers you own, or on the servers of cloud providers, the management layer knows where everything is and where to save the varying types of data that your business makes daily.

Like how hybrid RAID solutions on consumer NAS devices can adjust to new drives, differing sizes, and mixes of all-flash and HDD storage, the hybrid cloud takes that further with cloud providers in the mix. Even with it being more complex, the ideas behind it are solid and have years of real-world testing on smaller-scale systems. Hybrid cloud storage knows if data is "hot" or "cold" and will route it accordingly so that frequently-accessed data is closer to your users, while infrequently used data goes to more cost-effective methods of storage. But it also knows how much data you're producing and how much storage space you have, so it can intelligently increase cloud allocation when needed for no downtime.

4 Cost

Spend on the storage you immediately need

The flexibility of hybrid cloud storage solutions makes them cost-effective for any business size. While on-premises servers are expensive to commission, run, and replace, cloud storage costs depend on your level of need. This makes it easy to save costs overall by putting non-critical data in the cloud and keeping necessary data close to home in private servers. Times of more data usage can be quickly adjusted by increasing cloud capacities, and then you have time to decide if you need more on-premise storage or if the additional data can go into even cheaper, long-term cloud storage like Backblaze or AWS S3 Glacier. The hybrid solution means no overspending on over-provisioning while also avoiding the issue of under-provisioning and having to scramble to find a data storage provider.

3 Data security

Keep your most sensitive data on-premises