Key Takeaways Get ready to be a PC plumber! Building a custom liquid cooler for your PC is challenging but incredibly rewarding in the end.

Create a unique PC with custom open-loop cooling options that match your system theme, colors, and showcase at LAN events.

For absolute power with your PC, consider an open-loop solution to handle high thermal loads and achieve better results than closed-loop coolers.

There ae two ways to liquid cool your PC. The first and more popular option is closed-loop all-in-one solutions, commonly known as an AIO liquid cooler. The second method of extracting heat from your CPU, GPU, and other parts through liquid is open-loop liquid cooling. The primary difference between the two is an AIO is a pre-assembled unit that typically isn't user-serviceable. An open loop is built from scratch and tailored to the system.

Here are some reasons why you may want to consider creating an open-loop liquid cooling solution yourself.

1 Learn some new skills

Become a PC plumber

Custom PC by AK Mod

Building a custom liquid cooler for a PC is not an easy process, but it's incredibly rewarding once everything is up and running. There are a plethora of options to pick from. Everything from the materials of the tubing (plastic, acrylic, glass), different tube sizes, to the dimensions of the radiator, type of CPU/GPU block, and whether you'd prefer a single loop or one for each component.

Shopping for compatible parts is just step one of the process and it's technically the easiest, at least compared to putting everything together. This is where you can develop skills through cutting tubing to size, bending it to form corners without the use of fittings, installing connectors, and creating the loop. Various tools will be required, including a pipe reamer, hard tube saw, tube bending tool, and bending inserts.

The precise tool set will be determined by the type of tubing you'll use. Harder materials such as acrylic and PETG will need to be cut and bent into shape, whereas softer more flexible tubing can simply be cut to size and connected using fittings. But once you have the hang of things and create the loop of your dreams, you'll feel a great sense of satisfaction and accomplishment.

2 Create a truly unique PC

Like no other system

The best-looking showcase systems at LAN and media events include custom open-loop coolers. Different colored tubing can match a specific PC theme, as well as the liquid. That alone can be clear, colored, solid-appearing, or even with some visual effects. The base ingredient is water and some biocide, but there are plenty of premade liquids available with a variety of colors and types.

Compared to closed-loop AIO coolers, which are designed to be plug-and-play, it's easier to get creative with your own loop. An AIO can have some RGB lighting and a display on the CPU block, but it's a far cry to what's possible with an open loop. There are distribution plates that can be attached to fan mounts, aftermarket fans, blocks with integrated lighting, flow indicators, and more.

3 Get the most from your PC

ABSOLUTE ... POWER!

Close

An all-in-one liquid cooler is great for getting more from a specific component compared to air cooling, especially with overclocking and higher power chips, but it's possible to achieve yet better results with an open-loop solution. A custom loop is much better than a closed-loop cooler for handling higher thermal loads, largely due to the options for all the required parts.

Most AIO coolers come with a similar pump, fan(s), radiator dimensions, and tubing length. By going with a custom build, you'll be able to choose the exact radiator dimensions, as well as thicker units that will be able to handle even more heat. The CPU can be joined with the GPU in the same loop, effectively using the same liquid, radiator, and pump to cool both components.

Open-loop cooling could be seen as overkill for specific processors, however. It's better suited to an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X or Intel Core i9-14900K over a Ryzen 5 or Core i5 but even then, upgrading your cooling to such a setup would allow for lower temperatures, fan speeds, and noise.

Where to start with an open-loop PC cooler

Getting started with your open-loop cooling journey involves planning, budgeting, and plenty of research. I would recommend reading up on all the different elements that make up a loop. Your PC case will also play a major factor in how to approach this process since not every chassis will be designed with an open loop in mind.