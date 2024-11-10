Solid-state drive (SSD) caching inside network-attached storage (NAS) is when a flash drive is used by the operating system as slower RAM to improve the performance of installed drives. It's worth considering when you cannot expand the amount of RAM available to the system, plan on running resource-intensive applications such as virtual machines, have multiple accounts accessing the NAS at any given time, and work with many smaller files such as photos. SSD caching can be expensive and it's not required with every NAS enclosure.

5 Improves system responsiveness

The OS will feel faster

Close

Like Windows, your NAS OS can feel sluggish when there aren't enough system resources to handle all the tasks sent to the hardware. That's where SSD caching can come into play. By improving the storage pool performance, your OS may benefit from storing more data in RAM and on the caching drive for quicker access. The result should be a snappier web GUI, quicker access to various installed apps, and an overall more pleasant experience. The primary goal of SSD caching is to provide your NAS with additional bandwidth and remove any bottlenecks relating to memory and storage.

4 Masks the speed limit of hard drives

Farewell SATA III limits