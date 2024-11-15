I've largely been part of the vocal majority recommending against using Microsoft's Windows OS for network-attached storage (NAS) and homelab server deployment, but are there some reasons why you may want to use Windows for your NAS? The best part about building your own homelab setup is doing what works best for you. What someone else recommends on Reddit or some other source may not fit your requirements, which is where the most familiar operating system comes into play. Why spend the time learning a new NAS-focused OS when you could load up Bill Gates and call it a day?

4 You have a spare license

The primary reason for using Windows is you already have an available license, though it is technically possible to enjoy most of Windows 11 without entering a product key. Should you have an old system running Windows and wish to keep the OS and turn it into a NAS, this is certainly one way to handle the switch. Working with Windows isn't as straightforward as an OS designed for NAS and server usage since it's primarily desktop software, but with a few tweaks here and there, you'll be up and running.

Using the license will keep it active and running, allowing you to upgrade to newer versions should you return the OS to a traditional desktop.

3 You'd like to use the NAS as a PC

Windows is a far better desktop PC OS than network-attached storage software. Attempting to use your Synology NAS enclosure as a PC can cause issues, but Windows will happily perform both tasks. Fire up some YouTube videos, run your favorite Steam game, and have your data accessible to other devices, all on the same system. This may restrict available locations for your Windows-powered NAS, but it's a handy feature nonetheless.

2 It's a familiar experience

You've likely spent hundreds (if not thousands) of hours using some version of Windows, so using the OS for storing sensitive data can make sense if you wish to keep everything familiar. Using Windows, you know it will support everything you already use on another Windows PC. The GUI will be identical and there's no need to learn anything outside the ordinary.

1 Can be great for testing stuff

Windows is a great platform for testing stuff out. The OS has exceptional hardware support and you can connect almost anything to the system for it to be automatically detected. Anything you can think of can likely be accomplished on Microsoft's Windows OS. This includes running surveillance software, media streaming platforms, and game servers. You can play with settings, tweak stuff, and even run flagship GPUs on your NAS because why not?

Should you use Windows for your NAS?

Only you can answer this question. Windows is perfectly capable of running a system for storing and delivering data, running a few services, and being accessible to wherever (and whomever) you choose. It's only when you attempt more advanced NAS tasks does Windows begin to stumble. Having more than 20 Samba clients connected to the Windows machine at once is a no-go. Still, Windows can be great for those who don't wish to learn an entirely new system and simply need somewhere to stash some files from a few devices.