When you deal with multiple personal projects, it’s easy to get overwhelmed with brainstorming ideas, managing tasks, and tracking progress. But what if there was a way to keep the momentum going effortlessly? That’s where dedicated project management tools come into play. Among them, Trello easily stands out as the ideal choice. In this post, I will go over the top reasons why Trello surpasses other tools and can be the ultimate companion for bringing your personal projects to life.

7 Customizable Kanban boards

Design a task card the way you want

Trello’s customizability is a key strength. You have ample options to design a task card. You can go beyond to-dos by categorizing tasks with color labels like Urgent, Delegate, Waiting, and more. This adds visual clarity and helps you quickly identify tasks that need attention.

Aside from a label, you can insert custom fields like dropdowns, text fields, dates, numbers, checklists, attachments, banners, and more to clarify your task. You can even customize the board background to match your project esthetics. For example, if you are planning a kitchen remodel, insert a suitable image for a truly personalized workspace.

6 A rich template collection

Never start a project from scratch

Creating a Trello board from scratch can be time-consuming. Instead, you can explore the impressive template collection. These pre-built boards provide a fantastic starting point and save you time and effort.

The templates library is neatly divided into multiple categories, like Business, Design, Education, Engineering, Marketing, Personal, Productivity, Remote Work, Sales, and more. As expected, these templates are easily customizable, and you can easily adapt them to your specific needs.

Let's say you're planning a home renovation project. You can use Trello’s Home Renovation template, which provides columns like Planning, Demolition, Construction, and Finishing Touches, cards for common tasks, and more.

5 Flexibility and versatility

Goes beyond project management

While Trello is a fantastic tool for personal projects, its versatility extends far beyond individual endeavors. You can plan your weekends, collaborate with colleagues on a work presentation, and even create an ultimate watchlist of your favorite TV shows and movies.

Trello is ideal for group projects, family organization, or even managing small teams. It essentially offers a centralized hub for everyone to stay informed and contribute effectively. Overall, it’s a must-have tool to organize your life.

4 Free and accessible

A solid free plan

Trello is available on every platform you can think of. You can access it on your iPhone, Android, iPad, Windows, and the web. You don’t have to think twice before picking up any device. And the best part is pricing. While Trello offers several paid plans, most users should be completely fine with the free plan for personal projects. Here’s why.

The free plan offers unlimited cards, up to 10 boards per workspace, unlimited power-ups per board, unlimited storage for files, 250 workspace command runs per month, custom backgrounds, 2FA, and more. It should be more than sufficient for personal use.

Enjoy seamless sharing

Trello has nailed real-time collaboration. You can invite your friends, family, and colleagues to your boards so that everyone gets a clear view of the project. You can assign tasks to specific members, use @mentions to grab someone’s attention, use the comments section for discussion, and more.

Suppose you are planning a vacation with friends. You can assign tasks like booking hotels, researching activities, and planning meals to enjoy a smooth and effective collaborative setup.

2 Power-ups

Extend your Trello board's functionality

Trello Power-ups act as plugins that add extra functionality to your boards. Think of them as apps within Trello that add new capabilities with a single click. For example, you can install a calendar view to visualize deadlines, automate recurring tasks with a card repeater, explore Voting to enable team members to vote on cards, and even visually identify stale cards with a card aging power-up.

Overall, Power-ups unlock endless possibilities for customization and integration.

Receive Trello alerts in your favorite apps

This is another major reason to use Trello over other apps as a personal project management tool. You can connect it with other apps you already use and create a truly productive workflow in no time. It offers integration with a wide range of apps, including Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, Slack, Microsoft Teams, Evernote, GitHub, Salesforce, and more. You can even set it up with Zapier and Butler to automate tasks across different apps.

For instance, you can connect Trello with GitHub to track code changes and issues, Jira to manage sprints, and Slack to communicate with your team. The possibilities are endless. Such a setup definitely improves productivity and time management.

Supercharge your personal projects

It’s no secret why Trello remains a go-to choice for many. Its intuitive interface, flexible features, and Power-ups make it a true superstar for personal project management. However, its limitations become apparent when you deal with complex projects with a large team. If you are among them, read our separate post to find the top project management tools for professionals and entrepreneurs.