Are you tired of juggling endless research materials? If you often struggle to keep track of your notes, PDFs, and images, Tropy is the perfect solution for you. It’s a powerful and intuitive organizational tool to help you manage everything in one place.

Tropy may seem unusual at first glance, and it takes some time to get used to it, especially if you are moving from traditional tools like Evernote or OneNote. The entire concept revolves around building a robust system of research photos that you can find and use easily during your complex writing projects. In this post, I will go over the top reasons why Tropy deserves a place in every writer’s toolkit.

5 Cross-platform availability

And open source

Let’s go over the basics first, shall we? Tropy is proudly open source software. This means that its source code is freely available to the public to inspect and modify. You can review the code and know exactly what’s going on under the hood.

Unlike some of the Mac-exclusive software, Tropy is designed to work seamlessly across different operating systems. Whether you are a Windows enthusiast, a Mac user, or a Linux guru, Trophy has you covered. Besides, these are native apps and not just web wrappers like others (looking at you, Notion and Evernote).

4 Effortless organization

Build a unique system that works for you

Here is where Tropy truly shines. Suppose you are researching the history of coffee for an article or university project. Now, after an hour or two on the web, you have got PDFs of historical texts, images of ancient coffee houses, web pages about different brewing methods, and your own handwritten notes from museum visits.

Instead of placing these materials across your computer and notebooks, Tropy lets you bring them all together into a single place. You can simply create a new project in Tropy, drag and drop files from your computer (it supports a wide range of file types including PNG, TIFF, GIF, JPG/JPEG, and SVG), add keywords as tags to your item (history, trade, brewing methods, social impact, and more), and create different lists to group related items.

You can edit photo metadata, explore photos by metadata, browse them in a grid or a list, and add other details.

3 A powerful note editor

Packed with formatting options