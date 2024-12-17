A NAS system is a useful addition to any home or office. There are a ton of uses for a NAS, like media streaming, photo and video backup, security cameras, or just as a general storage system that you can access from anywhere.

But the one downside is that prebuilt NAS systems are quite pricey for the general consumer, and that's just the casing and hardware, not to mention all the hard drives you will need to buy for it. Luckily, if you have an old Raspberry Pi lying around, you are only a few steps away from turning it into a lightweight NAS system, and there are some benefits to doing so.

4 Practice

Practice makes perfect

If you are looking to get a NAS for your home and want to test out how it works before you build a NAS from an old PC or buy a prebuilt one, then using a Raspberry Pi to make a lightweight NAS can be an excellent learning experience.

Learning about what hardware you need, what additional software you need to install, what operating systems you can use, how to connect it to a router, and how to access it from another computer are all concepts you will need to learn before you build or buy a NAS system. Learning these concepts now could save you a lot of money and headaches before you build a NAS system on more expensive hardware.

Related 10 simple Raspberry Pi projects for beginners You don't need to be a DIY god to create these projects with your Raspberry Pi

3 Community driven

Help has arrived

There is a massive community of people who use Raspberry Pis. Many of them share their DIY projects, settings configurations, and recommendations for keeping the device stable under load. This means many people currently use their Raspberry Pi as a lightweight NAS system and will happily share their insights to help you improve your NAS system.

So, if you have just started learning about NAS systems, using a Raspberry Pi can give you a low-risk-high-reward environment to learn the skills necessary to build a more advanced NAS system later.

Related What's your favorite Raspberry Pi project? With hundreds of projects available online, a Raspberry Pi is one of the best companions for DIY tinkerers. From retro gaming stations and media-streaming servers to full-on weather stations and web servers, there's quite a lot you can do with these miniature green boards. As of late, I've started using my Raspberry Pi 5 as a self-hosting workstation by running Docker containers on the Raspberry Pi OS. But what about you? What fun projects do you run on your Raspberry Pi?

2 Low cost of entry

Prebuilt NAS systems are expensive

Close

If you want to create a NAS but don't want to invest all the time or money into either building your own or buying an expensive pre-built NAS, then using a Raspberry Pi can be an extremely cost-effective solution.

It's no secret that a Raspberry Pi is not as powerful as a traditional NAS, but that doesn't mean you can't do it. A Raspberry Pi can be a great lightweight NAS with the proper configuration. The lower entry cost means you can invest in more storage drives or a better cooling system.

1 Lower power consumption

Cheaper to run 24/7

Source: P3 International

A Raspberry Pi uses much less power than a standard PC or a pre-built NAS system. This means you won't only be spending less money on the hardware itself, but also be saving on electricity costs throughout its lifespan.

This may not seem like a massive benefit until you realize that most NAS devices are powered on 24/7, meaning that the power you save every hour multiplied by 24 hours a day and 7 days a week from running a Raspberry Pi NAS can save you a lot of extra electricity in the long run.

Invest your time before you invest your money

Building a NAS can be an expensive undertaking. That's why it's always recommended to learn about how it works before buying expensive hardware that you don't know how to set up.

Using a Raspberry Pi as a lightweight NAS is a decent option if you need a small amount of storage you can access from anywhere but don't want to invest in an expensive system. If you want to set up a simple media server, create a backup for important documents, or you are just looking for a fun DIY project to do with your Raspberry Pi, this is an ideal setup.