Undervolting your graphics card (GPU) is the process of decreasing the voltage supplied to your GPU from your PC's power supply (PSU). There are many advantages to doing so and the decrease in performance, in most cases, is quite negligible. While undervolting isn't overly hard, it can take quite a bit of time to find the sweet spot for your own GPU.

One of the easiest ways to undervolt your GPU is by downloading MSI's Afterburner software. Afterburner lets you do much more than just undervolt your GPU, so it is a good all-around program if you plan on playing with your GPU a bit. Of course, manufacturers such as AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA have their proprietary software you can use as well, but MSI's Afterburner can be used on almost any GPU available.

4 Reduce the heat

The cooler, the better

By limiting the power to your GPU and not letting it just have what it wants, you will also reduce the heat it creates. The GPU is often the hottest component inside a PC, especially when running under any type of load. If you can keep your GPU cooler, it will also help to keep everything else inside the case cooler, including your CPU and motherboard VRMs.

Heat rises, and in a standard case, the CPU heatsink is right above the GPU. This means that any excess heat from the GPU can get caught in the CPU heatsink, making it harder for it to dissipate its own heat away from your CPU. Fans will help blow the heat away from the GPU, but if your GPU is, say, 80℃ or 90℃, odds are that some of that heat will also heat the CPU heatsink and be blown across other components inside your case. Undervolting your GPU can greatly impact its heat output, so it is worth measuring the GPU temps before and after your undervolt.

Related Overclocking vs undervolting: Which one do you prefer? Overclocking is one of the most common ways to extract some more performance out of your CPU, though it does have some inherent risks. Pushing your CPU's clock speed past the normal level will require you to increase the core voltage, which, in turn, will make your processor more toasty. If your system lacks adequate cooling provisions, overclocking could reduce your processor's lifespan.

Meanwhile, undervolting is the act of lowering the amount of the voltage supplied to the processor. While this may sound detrimental to performance, undervolting can help you mitigate the issue of thermal throttling. Heck, thermally-challenged systems might even see a boost in the FPS after a successful undervolt.

Personally, I'm a part of the overclocking faction, though I use Auto OC inside the BIOS to avoid spending hours fine-tuning the clock frequency and voltage. But what about you? Are you a fan of overclocking, or do you prefer the superior thermals provided by a stable

3 Reduce fan noise

We like things quiet around here