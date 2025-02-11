Installing apps using winget from the CLI is an efficient way to get the utilities you need on your PC. It’s certainly more efficient than installing apps from the Microsoft Store. However, the UniGetUI (formerly WingetUI) tool is the ultimate package manager if you want total control over your app installations. Even if you are experienced with the winget commands, you should look at UniGetUI, as it’s an efficient way to install and update multiple apps, packages, and updates from a centralized location.

The tool is GUI-based and responsive, making using the CLI app installation method obsolete. It takes away the chore of finding and downloading installers. It allows installation and updates for software published from a host of other package managers. It includes apps and utilities you are familiar with, like web browsers, system utilities, PDF readers, and some apps you may never have known about. What’s more, UniGetUI can be used on Windows 10 and 11 to share created app bundles.

5 Centralized one-stop shop

A single place to manage your apps