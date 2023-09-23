A few weeks ago, I expressed how I didn't care about the iPhone 15 series and that I was planning to hold on to my iPhone 14 Pro for an additional year. Though, following the official reveal of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, I decided to let go of my current iDevice in favor of an iPhone 15 Pro Max. Here's why.

1 Tetraprism lens with 5x optical zoom

Both the optical and digital zoom on the iPhone 14 Pro are unacceptable. As someone who is always on the go, exploring new areas and taking photos of them, that's something I actively struggle with. Every time my Green Bubble friends flex the superior zoom on their Pixel and Galaxy phones, I feel like I'm missing out on a proper camera system. And given that the iPhone 14 Pro offered the highest-end mobile camera system from Apple until just recently, I find its zoom and low-light camera performance pretty poor.

So now that the iPhone 15 Pro Max and its tetraprism lens are official, we're no longer speculating based on rumors and leaks. My colleague Ben has gotten his hands on a unit, and its camera performance looks much more promising than that of its predecessor. So with everything suddenly becoming real, I'm tempted more than ever to get my hands on a better iPhone camera.

2 Titanium build with Action button

iPhone 15 Pro Max with titanium frame and round edges

I recently started using my iPhone 14 Pro without a case, since I've never dropped a smartphone in my life. And while I personally think the case-less feel is more comfortable, the stainless steel frame is a fingerprint magnet. So after a few hours of use, the smudges steal the phone's premium look. The new iPhone 15 Pro Max has a titanium frame, which is objectively more resistant to these fingerprints. While smudges still show on the highest-end 2023 iPhones, they're not as obvious as those on stainless steel. That's not to mention the frame has been rounded, making it more comfortable to hold.

Another design-related change is the all-new Action button that replaced the classic mute switch. Typically, I leave my iPhone muted or unmuted for several hours in a row. So I don't toggle the switch frequently to need a hardware shortcut for it. Instead, I'd prefer to map the Action button as a camera launcher to help me quickly snap time-sensitive shots when on the go.

3 USB-C port adoption

As I've stated in previous articles, I rely exclusively on MagSafe charging and wireless data transfer methods. Despite that, I still carry around a Lightning charger when traveling with a backpack, since my MagSafe charging stand isn't as light or portable. That's not to mention that sometimes I'm pressured to rely on wired charging when I'm in a rush to leave the house and need to quickly top up my dying battery. USB-C adoption means I no longer have to carry around or leave on my desk a dedicated cable, since I already rely on a USB-C charger for my iPad and Nintendo Switch.

4 Pro Max curiosity

I've never ever used a phone that is larger than 6.1 inches as my daily driver. I've always been a fan of smaller to medium-sized smartphones. However, with new phones being more advanced and the video format becoming more popular on online platforms, I'm interested in trying the larger display long-term. The device also packs a longer battery life, which is definitely a welcome perk. I, like many others, have been pushed by Apple to buy the larger Pro variant due to the tetraprism lens exclusive. While I'm not a fan of this Pro disintegration, I have to adapt and get accustomed to the wider, heavier model.

5 Resale value

Lastly, I looked into reselling my iPhone 14 Pro, which is still in pristine condition. Based on its approximate resale value, upgrading to the iPhone 15 Pro Max won't cost me an arm and a leg. This makes it easier to justify the purchase, as paying a small fee would provide me with the latest and best iPhone model available. And that's something I really appreciate about Apple products, as they retain their value for much longer when compared to products from other brands.

Still anticipating the iPhone 16 series

Despite my plans to upgrade to an iPhone 15 Pro Max, I'm still anticipating the iPhone 16 series. After all, the tetraprism lens is rumored to make its way to the smaller Pro variant next year. So if I find the iPhone 15 Pro Max's size hard to manage, then I may opt for the 6.1-inch model next year. That's not to mention that Apple could drop the physical buttons in favor of solid-state ones with the upcoming release. Of course, the Cupertino firm will likely have some more exciting changes planned, some of which may leak in the upcoming months.