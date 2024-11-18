When it comes to photo editing and graphic design, the debate between paid and free software is ongoing. GIMP, the well-known open-source tool, is often the go-to for users who want to avoid the costs of something like Adobe Photoshop . But as someone who values a balance between affordability and professional-grade tools, I’ve found Affinity Photo to be the better choice. Below are several reasons why Affinity has won me over.

7 It's still fairly affordable

It's not free, but it's close

Cost is always a factor when comparing software, and while GIMP has the advantage of being free, Affinity’s pricing model still feels like a bargain compared to Adobe’s subscription-based Creative Cloud. Affinity offers a one-time purchase for around $70 (not accounting for sales and promotions), which is a steal for what you get.

The lack of a subscription means you own the software outright, and Serif (the company behind Affinity) frequently releases updates and improvements without charging extra. This model makes Affinity an excellent middle ground for users who want professional-grade tools without an ongoing monthly fee.

6 The UI is better

Clean and intuitive

One of the first things I noticed when switching to Affinity from GIMP was how much more polished and intuitive the interface feels. GIMP’s interface is functional but can be overwhelming for new users due to its multi-window layout and inconsistent tool placement. Affinity, on the other hand, uses a more streamlined single-window setup that feels closer to industry standards like Adobe Photoshop.

The interface in Affinity is clean and modern, with customizable panels and workspaces. This makes it easier to focus on the creative process instead of fumbling through layers of windows. For users coming from more professional tools, this familiar layout can be a huge time-saver.

5 Non-destructive editing

GIMP isn't as good

One of the most significant advantages of using Affinity over GIMP is its non-destructive editing. In GIMP, every change you make is permanent unless you work with duplicate layers or revert manually. This can make large projects cumbersome and prone to mistakes.

Affinity, however, allows for non-destructive editing, meaning you can always go back and adjust filters, layer effects, or edits without altering the original image. This is a game-changer for complex projects where adjustments are needed throughout the process, and it provides a much smoother workflow.

4 File compatibility and export options

Affinity is more robust

Another key reason I prefer Affinity is its superior file compatibility. GIMP handles standard formats like PNG, JPEG, and TIFF just fine, but it struggles when it comes to more industry-standard file types like PSD (Photoshop files) or AI (Illustrator files). While GIMP has some PSD support, it’s often hit-or-miss, and features like layer styles or smart objects aren’t preserved.

Affinity not only supports PSD files with full fidelity, but it also offers a wide range of export options, including PSD, PDF, SVG, and more. This makes it easier to collaborate with others who might be using different software, whether it’s Photoshop or Adobe Illustrator.

3 Performance

It's faster and more responsive

Source: Affinity

While GIMP has improved its performance over the years, Affinity still feels noticeably faster and more responsive, especially when working with large files or high-resolution images. GIMP’s reliance on older libraries sometimes shows its age, especially when handling more demanding tasks like working with multiple layers or applying filters.

Affinity, on the other hand, feels optimized for modern hardware. It runs smoother, loads faster, and rarely crashes, even with large files. If you’re working on detailed designs or high-res photos, the performance difference can be a huge time-saver.

2 An easier learning curve

Source: Serif

GIMP has plenty of powerful tools for advanced users, but they often come with a steep learning curve. Affinity strikes a better balance between accessibility and depth. Features like live previews for filters, real-time performance adjustments, and fully adjustable workspaces make it easier for users to experiment without feeling overwhelmed.

Additionally, Affinity includes advanced tools such as frequency separation for retouching, advanced selection refinements, and precise pen tool controls. These features are available in GIMP, but they’re often hidden behind a less user-friendly interface or require plugins.

1 Cross-platform consistency

Affinity is the same on every platform