Single-board computers (SBCs) have totally changed the way we tackle computing projects. These tiny and cheap devices can do a lot, from making your home smarter to helping you learn and improve your tech skills.

Arm-based SBCs, like the Raspberry Pi, are extremely popular because they’re cheap and don’t use much power. However, Intel- and AMD-based SBCs also have some great things going for them. A few options include the LattePanda 3 Delta, Odroid H3+, and Radxa X4.

Intel and AMD SBCs use the same computer chips as most desktops and laptops, so they can run a broader range of software and often do better than their Arm counterparts. Arm processors, usually found in smartphones, are great at saving power, but they might not be as fast or powerful as Intel or AMD chips.

So, if you need a computer that can do many different things or are just starting out, Intel or AMD-based SBCs might be a better choice. Just think about what you need and choose the one that’s best for you.

Related 10 ideas for using an SBC in your home office setup Working from home has advantages, but you have to find ways to boost your productivity. I'm here to show you how an SBC can help!

10 Leverage broad x86 compatibility

Access a wider range of software

Close

SBCs based on Intel or AMD architectures are a game-changer. They run on the same x86 chipset as your average desktop PC so that you can use the same operating systems and software. This means you can access a vast library of applications, including professional software suites, development tools, and even some games.

This is especially helpful if you need software that’s not available or fully supported on Arm-based systems. You don’t have to worry about finding alternative apps or dealing with compatibility layers that slow things down. Complex data analysis programs and multimedia editing software work well on these SBCs.

On top of that, driver support is much better on x86 platforms. Hardware manufacturers usually focus on developing drivers for Intel and AMD systems, so your peripherals and accessories work seamlessly without any extra setup.

9 Enjoy enhanced processing power

Handle demanding tasks more efficiently

Source: GMKtec / Intel

When it comes to raw power, Intel and AMD SBCs usually beat out their Arm counterparts. They often have faster clock speeds, more cores, and cool tech like hyper-threading. This combination makes them suitable for demanding jobs like video editing, 3D rendering, and running virtual machines.

If your project requires extensive multitasking or computing power, an Intel or AMD-based SBC can handle it. It offers faster processing times and smoother performance, essential for tasks requiring quick and efficient completion.

These SBCs also offer more storage and memory, which makes them even better at handling complex tasks. This means you can focus on developing and executing your projects without worry.

8 Enjoy powerful integrated graphics

Enhanced visual performance for graphics tasks