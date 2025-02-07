Windows still has many legacy utilities you can use on your PC to complete tasks. Some are being removed or deprecated, like Paint3D, the People app, DirectAccess, and more. There is also talk of removing the classic Control Panel, but don’t expect that anytime soon. Items in the Control Panel must be migrated to the Settings app first. But I digress.

Another popular legacy utility still worth using on Windows 11 is Disk Cleanup. Storage Sense is the “set-it-and-forget-it” feature for disk storage management, and it's "OK." But the nice thing about Disk Cleanup is that you can manually run it anytime, schedule it to run automatically, and it works exactly as advertised. You can also configure it to reclaim tons of storage by deleting old Windows Update files.

4 You can reclaim gigabyte’s worth of drive space

You likely know how to run Disk Cleanup traditionally. You launch it, select items to remove, and wait for it to finish. However, a trick will allow you to reclaim gigabytes — yes, gigs worth of space. When you upgrade your system, Windows creates copies of the previous version on your drive. These are files that the Storage Sense utility may keep on your system longer than you want. However, use caution before deleting them. Their purpose is to be used if you want to roll back your system to the previous version. But if you need space and are confident you won’t need the leftover files, get rid of them.

On Windows 11, you can no longer open Disk Cleanup from the disk properties dialog. However, you can still open it from the Run dialog or search for it in the Start menu.

To remove these files, press Win + R to launch the Run dialog, type cleanmgr, and press Enter. When Disk Cleanup launches, it will show the amount of disk space you can clean up by selecting items like cache, reports, and the Recycle Bin. The more items you select, the more space will be cleaned up.

However, you can still click the Clean up system files button to find unneeded update files. Scanning your system and coming back with results will take a moment. This time, you will see options like Windows Update cleanup and Windows upgrade log files. So, in my example, I can reclaim nearly 8GB of drive space after selecting the options.

3 You know how it works

It’s a familiar utility

If you have been a long-time Windows user, you are likely familiar with Disk Cleanup. It was imperative to run during the early days on Windows PCs with limited storage space. That is still true today if you have limited storage or want to reclaim space for AI, gaming, video production, etc. The Cleanup recommendations in the Storage Sense utility on Windows 11 aren’t user-friendly, slow, and typically list a few files which don't free up much drive space. Disk Cleanup offers an immediate view of all items that you can get rid of.

It's faster, more straightforward, and allows you to reclaim a lot of space. The Cleanup recommendations feature doesn’t list items contained in Disk Cleanup. Still, it’s a best practice to keep Storage Sense running for routine maintenance. It removes unused temp files and empties the Recycle Bin automatically after 30 days by default. However, you can change the time by going into the Settings app and configuring it.

2 You can make it run automatically

Create an automated task