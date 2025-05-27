When starting out with laser engraving, you might wonder which is the best tool to use in your project, as many are available. When I first started, I tried several tools. Some were clunky, others felt too advanced for me, and a few didn’t work well with the machine I used then. The design tool for laser engraving that I finally stuck with is LightBurn, and honestly, I haven’t looked back since I started using it to prepare my files for laser engraving. LightBurn is a full-fledged design and control powerhouse. Whether you’re engraving wood, cutting acrylic, or doing high-detail photo work, this software delivers. Unlike some other software that only serves as a control interface, LightBurn can handle the entire process, that is, from concept to execution, without needing to jump between programs. Below are some of the main reasons why I use it.