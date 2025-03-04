At some point in your 3D printing workflow, you’ll need to edit your files after designing them or downloading them from 3D model repository sites. Raw meshes often contain errors like holes, non-manifold geometry, or unnecessary complexity, which can cause printing issues or slow down processing in other software. Moreover, when you have a 3D scan, you must clean it up and remove unnecessary sections.

While many CAD programs offer basic mesh editing features, they can be cumbersome and lack specialized tools for working with detailed surface geometry. This is where Meshmixer comes in, an easy-to-use tool that every 3D printing enthusiast should have. I prefer this software for the following reasons.

5 It supports the majority of the standard file formats

Import and export files in various formats

You can import files in STL, OBJ, AMF, and 3MF, the popular file formats used in 3D printing. These file formats are standard for most CAD programs, too, so you can import and edit your files without worrying about format limitations. As someone who also uses 3D scanning to generate 3D models, I can import a 3D scan in OBJ, clean it up in the software, export it as an STL, and then send it to the slicer easily.

Moreover, if you work with AMF or 3MF files, which store additional data like color and materials, Meshmixer handles them correctly without conversion issues. Once you import your files to the program, Meshmixer lets you view your design from different angles using the camera option. You can also zoom in and out by moving the mouse wheel back and forth.

You can export the files in STL, OBJ, AMF, and 3MF and save them in other formats, such as COLLADA, PLY, VRML, and SMESH.

4 Identifying and fixing holes and open meshes is easy

Make the model watertight

Holes and open meshes in the file can cause issues during slicing as they make the file non-manifold, and this confuses the slicer, leading to errors. They also prevent the model from being watertight, an essential aspect of 3D printing. Finding and fixing these issues can be challenging, but with Meshmixer, you can do it quickly.

The software has an Inspector tool, which you can access from the Analysis -> Inspector section. This tool automatically analyzes your file and detects errors, indicating holes using pins. Once the areas containing holes or open meshes are detected, you can fix them by clicking the Auto Repair All option.

3 Adding supports is easy in Meshmixer

Meshmixer detects areas that need supports and automatically adds them

