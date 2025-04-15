Even if you aren’t a technical user, getting your open-source apps (and updates) from UniGetUi is simple. However, it still might be too intense for less experienced users. I am a tech user. However, I prefer Ninite to get my open-source apps because it’s straightforward, and I’ve been using it for years. Uniget UI is excellent for getting apps and other packages, but that’s the issue–other packages. When you search for an app, it produces a lot of results which may be overwhelming for some users. Still, I do use it to get specific apps I need and to keep an eye on its update monitoring.

However, Ninite is straightforward and avoids a confusing interface for less tech-savvy users looking to get their favorite open-source programs installed. It has a decent selection of essential apps and when I get a new PC or do a clean install; I tend to the site to get my apps without any bloat.

Related 5 Reasons UniGetUI is the best package manager for Windows If you want the easiest way to install you favorite apps and utilities, UniGetUI is the best package manager you can use.

4 Easy to use

There’s no learning curve to Ninite