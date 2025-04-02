Microsoft Teams is a communication and collaboration platform designed for businesses and organizations, and Microsoft made extensive efforts to link it to its Office applications. Although Teams evolved rapidly in recent years, it has serious limitations and caveats. Here's a closer look at some of the reasons why you might choose another communication tool over Teams.

5 Teams is still a resource hog

Background processes go wild on your machine’s resources