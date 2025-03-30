There are several boring and redundant tasks you need to do on your Windows system during the day. For instance, renaming apps, moving files and folders, administration, database management, and reinstalling apps. A lot of these jobs can all be mundane when there are more important things (even gaming) to do. But wouldn’t you like an easier way to do things? If you are like me, you’re looking for ways to boost your productivity. PowerShell on Windows is a powerful CLI utility on Windows that can be utilized to automate several unexciting tasks.

5 The PowerShell CLI is faster

Working through the GUI takes too long