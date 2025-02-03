One of the benefits of the PowerShell command-line interface (CLI) is that it is cross-platform and works on Windows, Linux, and macOS. It is a powerful scripting tool for automating tasks and managing your systems. If you prefer the CLI over navigating GUIs to get things done or work with Microsoft products, you might not want to use Bash in Linux or Terminal on your Mac.

So, you can use PowerShell even if you aren’t running Windows. Once you set it up, you can make it your default CLI or keep PowerShell as a backup for specific jobs managing Microsoft products. Some tasks are easier and can be done better using Microsoft’s open-source scripting tool on your system.

5 Common Language Runtime

Much of it is .NET

Since much of PowerShell Core runs on .NET (also open-source), it can run on any OS with the Common Language Runtime. That means it can run with the big three operating systems. For example, if you have a MacBook Pro running Windows and Linux VMs, you will have an incredible demo system. You can run PowerShell and Visual Studio side-by-side on three different OSes. You can demo PowerShell by remoting between all three if you want to get geeky. As more modules and cmdlets become available, you can expand tasks like VM management.

Coding and PowerShell are also inseparable, and if you’re a web developer, you might want to use design software on a Mac. You can then use PowerShell modules to generate HTML reports and dashboards. You can also use PowerShell commands to manage your Mac or Linux computer system.

4 Automate repetitive tasks

Make tedious actions simpler

No matter what operating system you use daily, repetitive tasks are annoying. With PowerShell, you can automate the repetitive system tasks you don’t want to do every day. Tedious tasks like file management, data processing, and system administration can be automated.

For instance, PowerShell commands can be used to filter CSV data. You can also run a host of PowerShell modules to simplify your work. Whether you are coding, finding files, or controlling system updates, this will save you time regardless of the OS you’re running it on.

3 It’s familiar to Windows administrators

Easier cross-platform network management

PowerShell is a familiar tool for systems management if you are a system administrator who runs any combination of Windows, macOS, and Linux servers or clients. So, even if you don’t have much experience with non-Windows operating systems, you will be familiar with the PowerShell utility and its capabilities.

It’s not just an alternative to other coding shell utilities, but works alongside them. You can get things done through a familiar, robust scripting environment. Even if you aren’t using Windows, PowerShell can be valuable, even if a Windows system doesn’t enter the network.

2 Microsoft service compatibility

Manage DevOps and more

Since PowerShell is compatible with Microsoft and other products, you can easily interact with those services on your Mac or Linux computer. You can work with Azure, AWS, VMware, Exchange, or Active Directory from a non-Windows system. Also, certain Linux commands work natively with PowerShell, alleviating some of the learning curve. This allows you to multitask with your base operating system while using other services from a CLI.

Related 4 reasons why you should use Google Cloud or AWS for your personal projects The advantages offered by using Google Cloud or AWS are not exclusive to large-scale projects

1 It is open-source

Benefits from community contributions

Microsoft PowerShell is open-source under the permissive MIT license nearly a decade ago to much fanfare. It is available on GitHub. Being open-source allows cross-platform use and enhances flexibility for users. The PowerShell open-source initiative is also part of an effort to manage heterogeneous servers.

This helps admins work with new blazing-fast servers with modern core processors that need to work in tandem with legacy systems. Since Linux users are comfortable with the free and open-source community, they can easily adapt to it to automate tasks, change system settings, install apps, and more.

Related 6 reasons PowerShell is one of the best built-in applications on Windows If you only use CMD as your CLI, check out why PowerShell is a phenomenal built-in utility on Windows 11.

Microsoft’s PowerShell isn’t just for Windows anymore

Whether you are an IT administrator or experimenting in your home lab, using PowerShell if you aren’t using Windows can be valuable. It’s important to note that there is a difference between PowerShell and Windows PowerShell. The latter is built into Windows and updated through system updates, while the former (version 7.5 at the time of this writing) gives you cross-platform functionality. It's built on .NET, is updated regularly, and allows you to work with your system and other Microsoft products and services. If you thought PowerShell was just a CLI for Windows users, guess again. It can help you with tasks, no matter which OS you run.